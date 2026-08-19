DOH on guard vs potential leptospirosis surge

AMID torrential rains and widespread flooding caused by the enhanced southwest monsoon or Habagat, the Department of Health (DOH) is on alert over a potential surge in leptospirosis cases.

In a statement, the DOH said it has raised Code White Alert in parts of the country affected by the calamity.

“The DOH is monitoring a potential rise in leptospirosis cases due to widespread flooding and continuous rainfall,” said the DOH.

It said 3.1 million doxycycline capsules have been placed on standby at the DOH Central Office and across 17 Centers for Health Development (CHDs) to address the needs of hospitals and local government units.

The DOH also said the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) has an existing benefit package for leptospirosis cases that may be availed of by those in need.

Leptospirosis is a bacterial disease that can be transmitted when people come into contact with water or soil contaminated with the urine of infected animals.

Symptoms include high fever, severe headache, chills, muscle pain, vomiting, jaundice or yellowing of the skin and eyes, redness of the eyes, abdominal pain, diarrhea, and rash.

The health department said more than 3,000 cases of leptospirosis have been reported across the country this year.

Records show that 3,440 leptospirosis cases were recorded as of August 8, 2026.

“This is 35 percent lower compared to the 5,318 cases recorded during the same period last year,” said the DOH. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)