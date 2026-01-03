DOH: Over 1.1K road crash cases logged during holidays

MANILA – Road crash-related injuries continued to rise during the holiday season, with the Department of Health (DOH) recording 1,113 cases from Dec. 21, 2025 until 5 a.m. on Jan. 2, 2026, based on reports from its 68 sentinel hospitals.

The DOH said Friday the figure is 82 percent higher than the number of cases recorded in the same period in 2024.

It noted that seven fatalities were documented, five of whom were motorcycle riders.

An additional 68 cases were logged on Dec. 21 alone, the agency said.

Of the total cases, 787 involved motorcycles, while 135 were linked to alcohol use. A total of 965 patients, meanwhile, were found not using safety accessories, such as helmets or seatbelts.

The DOH reiterated its call for safer travel habits through its “BiyaHealthy” campaign, reminding motorists to wear Department of Trade and Industry-approved helmets, use seatbelts, and comply with road signs and speed limits to prevent crashes.

Motorists were also urged to avoid driving while fatigued or intoxicated and to ensure seven to eight hours of sleep before long trips. The department, likewise, cautioned against using mobile phones while driving.

The DOH advised the public to remain vigilant as holiday travels continue and to immediately seek medical help in case of emergencies through the 1555 hotline. (PNA)