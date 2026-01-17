DOH: Over 5,000 measles cases in 2025

MORE than 5,000 measles-rubella cases have been recorded by the Department of Health (DOH) in 2025.

In a television interview, DOH Spokesman Albert Domingo said a total of 5,159 measles-rubella cases were recorded in the whole of 2025.

"This is 32 percent higher than the 3,901 measles-rubella cases recorded in 2024," said Domingo.

He noted how most of the cases were reported in Mimaropa, Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao, Soccsksargen, Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, and National Capital Region.

He said this is the reason why the DOH opted to start the Measles-Rubella Supplemental Immunization Activity (MR SIA) in Mindanao.

"Only two regions in Mindanao are not in that list," said Domingo.

Add to this, he said, is the need to hold the immunization drive before the start of Ramadan on February 17.

Ramadan is a period of introspection, communal prayer in the mosque, and reading of the Qurʾān for all Muslims.

"We do not want to disturb our Muslim brothers and sisters while they are meditating during Ramadan. That is why it is better to vaccinate children during this time," said Domingo.

Targeting children six months to five years old, the DOH said Phase 1 of the MR SIA will run from January 19, 2026 to February 13, 2026 in Mindanao, while Phase 2 of the immunization drive will be on June 2026 in Luzon and Visayas. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)