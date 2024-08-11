DOH: PH has sufficient resources amid spike in leptospirosis cases

THE Department of Health (DOH) assured on Saturday, August 10, 2024, that the country has sufficient resources to manage the rising cases of leptospirosis.

“Kaya ng health system natin (to respond on patients suffering from leptospirosis)," DOH spokesperson Assistant Secretary Albert Domingo said in a radio interview.

He added that the DOH can be contacted through the following hotline: landline (02) 8531-0037 or mobile number 0920-283-2758 for leptospirosis-related inquiries.

Domingo urged the public to seek medical attention if they experience symptoms of leptospirosis, a bacterial infection transmitted by animals such as rodents. Waste products like urine and feces from infected animals, especially rats, can contaminate soil, water, and vegetation.

Symptoms of leptospirosis include fever, vomiting, nausea, muscle pain, and headache, with some cases presenting distinct pain in the calf muscles and reddish eyes.

Severe cases may involve jaundice (yellowing of the skin and eyes), dark-colored urine, light-colored stool, reduced urine output, and severe headaches.

Without treatment, leptospirosis can lead to serious complications such as kidney damage, meningitis (inflammation of the membranes around the brain and spinal cord), liver failure, breathing difficulties, and even death.

The National Kidney and Transplant Institute (NKTI) has raised an alert due to the surge in leptospirosis cases and has converted its gymnasium into a dedicated ward for the disease.

This increase in cases follows the combined effects of the Habagat and Super Typhoon Carina, which caused extensive flooding in the National Capital Region (NCR) and other provinces in Luzon, including Central Luzon and Calabarzon.

As of Friday, 70 patients were admitted to the NKTI for leptospirosis.

From July 1 to July 27, the DOH reported over 1,400 leptospirosis cases nationwide.

The agency urged the public to avoid wading through or playing in floodwaters to prevent contracting leptospirosis. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)