DOH: PH seeing lower dengue cases so far

THE Department of Health (DOH) on Sunday, June 7, 2026, said that there are fewer dengue cases being reported across the country in 2026 so far.

In a television interview, DOH Spokesman Albert Domingo said that a total of 50,727 dengue cases have been reported as of May 23 as compared to 114,308 dengue cases during the same period last year.

"The number of dengue cases this year is 56% lower than last year," said Domingo.

Most of the dengue cases came from Central Luzon, Calabarzon, and National Capital Region.

"We are not surprised because there are many people in these regions," said Domingo.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) announced on June 4 the onset of the rainy season.

The DOH reminded all students to stay protected against mosquito-borne diseases, such as dengue, when they return to school starting Monday.

Domingo said it is imperative for students to employ self-protection measures against mosquito bites.

"Our self-protection measures are really important," said Domingo.

He said the use of insect repellants would be a useful weapon against mosquitoes.

"It's good to have insect repellant applied or sprayed on our children so they don't get bitten," said the health official.

Domingo also said students may use mosquito patches being attached in clothes.

"It won't last long however. You need to check how long the manufacturer says it will last, and then replace it once needed," he said.

He said it is also advisable for students to wear clothes that will cover their skin.

"During this time of the year, it's better to wear long sleeves or pants because that will protect you from mosquito bites," said Domingo. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)