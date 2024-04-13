DOH: PH-wide measles outbreak unlikely

THE Department of Health (DOH) does not see the measles outbreak in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm) spreading to the rest of the country.

In a recent press conference, Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa said he is not concerned that the measles outbreak will also be seen in other regions since they have attained herd immunity.

"With measles and rubella, I am not that concerned because we had the supplemental immunization in 2023 for measles and rubella, where we attained 85 percent coverage nationwide," said Herbosa.

"I don't think measles and rubella will become a problem," he added.

The health chief said it was only in the Barmm where herd immunity was not attained for measles and rubella.

"For Barmm, they only had a 50 percent coverage for measles and rubella. This is why we are seeing a measles outbreak there," said Herbosa.

The DOH and the Barmm- Ministry of Health (DOH) conducted a measles immunization drive in the region from April 1 to 12 due to the outbreak.

As of April 10, the DOH said a total of 646,840 kids have been vaccinated against measles-rubella out of the 1,381,540 eligible children.

There have been three adverse events from the measles-rubella vaccines, said the DOH, including fever and vomiting.

"I’m hoping that we can really attain the 1.3 million target," said Herbosa. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)