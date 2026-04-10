DOH: Pharma industry vows no price movement until June

THERE will be no price adjustments for drugs and medicines in the country until June.

This was the assurance of the Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Association of the Philippines (PHAP) amid the surging prices of basic commodities and services in the country.

In a radio interview, Department of Health (DOH) Spokesman Albert Domingo said PHAP has committed to having no price movements in the next three months.

"We met PHAP and they, themselves, committed that they won't raise prices until the end of June," said Domingo.

He said the health department shall continue to closely monitor the prices of drugs and medicines in the market.

"Even though they have a commitment, we will still have our monitoring to make sure there will be no increases in the prices of the medicines," said Domingo.

Beyond June, however, the health official admitted that they are still uncertain if there will be drug price hikes.

"We can't say for sure if all or just a few will increase prices because the market dynamics will change. For sure, the supply of medicine won't be a problem because there are medicines available. But the problem is that the medicines are transported on ships and planes that use fuel," said Domingo.

In recent weeks, there have been surges in the prices of fuel as well as other basic commodities and services in the country due to the crisis in the Middle East. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)