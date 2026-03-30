DOH places Metro Manila under Code White Alert

BEGINNING Monday, March 30, 2026, the Department of Health (DOH) placed Metro Manila under Code White Alert.

In a statement, the DOH-Metro Manila Center for Health Development (MMCHD) said the alert remains in effect until the end of Holy Week on April 5.

"This aims to ensure a prompt, rapid, and organized response to any health emergencies during a time when increased travel and public activity are expected," the DOH-MMCHD said.

Under the Code White Alert, all DOH hospitals in the National Capital Region and their personnel are on standby to ensure continuous health services. Regional medical teams and district health teams are also on-call to respond to emergencies.

The DOH said its Health Emergency Management Section (HEMS) Operation Center will conduct 24/7 active monitoring of all health emergencies in collaboration with local government units and the National Government.

The health department reminded the public of their primary responsibility to stay safe and healthy during Holy Week.

"Even as the DOH is ready to rescue this Holy Week, health and safety begins with you," the DOH said.

The agency said the public must stay hydrated amid the summer heat by drinking seven to eight glasses of clean water a day, except for patients under medical supervision.

The department urged the public to wear loose and light-colored clothing while following the norms of the places they visit.

The DOH advised the public to avoid direct sunlight from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The DOH said travelers should get adequate rest and avoid drinking and driving.

The agency said the public should choose dry and sour food for packed lunches to avoid food spoilage. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)