DOH: Practice safe sex this Valentine's Day

AS FILIPINOS celebrate Valentine's Day on Saturday, the Department of Health (DOH) is urging couples to practice safe sex to prevent the transmission of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV).

In a social media post, the DOH said couples must always protect themselves against sexually transmitted infections, such as HIV.

"Trust alone is not enough when it comes to sex. You must also have assurance when it comes to protection against sexually transmitted infections, like HIV," said the DOH.

The department said it is issuing such a call, especially for those who are not yet married.

"If you are still in the dating stage or are not yet married, it is best to use protection during sex," said the DOH.

It said protection against sexually transmitted infections is readily accessible in local health centers and social hygiene clinics.

"Condoms, lubricants, and pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) are available for free to ensure protection from HIV during sex," said the DOH. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)