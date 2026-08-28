DOH probes death of infant after measles vax in Cebu

THE Department of Health (DOH) is conducting a medical investigation into the death of a seven-month-old infant in Dumanjug, Cebu, on Monday, August 24, 2026, after the child received a measles-rubella vaccine.

In a statement, the DOH-Central Visayas said it shares the grieving family’s desire to determine the circumstances surrounding the infant’s death.

“We deeply understand the anxiety surrounding the recent health incident involving a vaccinated child in Dumanjug, Cebu, and we grieve sincerely with the affected family during this heartbreaking time,” said the DOH-Central Visayas.

“We want to assure the public that a rigorous, transparent medical investigation is actively underway,” it added.

The department, however, said initial findings indicate that the infant’s death was not related to the measles-rubella vaccine.

It said there is currently no medical evidence linking the case to the vaccine, noting that measles-rubella vaccines have been used to protect millions of Filipino children for decades.

“Currently, there is no medical evidence linking the case to the Measles-Rubella vaccine,” said the agency.

“[These] exact vaccines have safely protected millions of Filipino children for decades, and we must continue to trust the medical facts,” it added.

Nevertheless, the health department urged the public not to hesitate to have their children vaccinated against measles and rubella.

It said the diseases themselves pose a greater health risk, as measles and rubella can cause serious complications.

“The real danger lies in the diseases themselves. The threat of measles and rubella is severe, causing permanent blindness, brain swelling, and death,” it said.

“The risk of these complications is devastatingly higher than the risk of a vaccine reaction. Immunization remains our strongest shield,” the DOH added.

The infant died on Monday, August 24, due to acute respiratory failure and septic shock.

The child’s mother said in a public social media post that her daughter had received a measles-rubella vaccine on August 10.

The DOH is currently conducting the Measles-Rubella Supplemental Immunization Activity, which started on August 10 and runs through August 28. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)