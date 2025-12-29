DOH: Pyrotechnics harmful to everyone, legal or illegal

THE Department of Health (DOH) is reminding the general public that the use of fireworks or firecrackers is considered harmful, especially to children, regardless of whether they are legal or illegal.

Based on the latest Fireworks-Related Injuries report, the DOH noted that the top firecrackers and fireworks causing injuries are 5-star, unknown, boga, kwitis, unlabeled or imported, and whistle bomb.

“Kwitis and whistle bomb are both legal fireworks and, hence, available from licensed dealers,” said the DOH.

“Therefore, whether illegal or legal, children should never be allowed to hold any fireworks,” it added.

Based on the latest data, a total of 125 fireworks-related injury cases nationwide were reported from December 21 to 29.

“This is 27 percent lower than the same period in 2024, which had 171 cases,” said the DOH.

The National Capital Region (NCR) recorded the most cases with 57, followed by Ilocos Region (12) and Central Luzon (11).

The health department said fireworks-related injuries should be immediately washed with soap and clean water and covered with a sterilized gauze bandage.

Injured individuals are also advised to go to the nearest health center or hospital for immediate medical attention.

“Do not ignore any burn or wound caused by fireworks, no matter how small, as it can worsen and cause infection,” said the DOH. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)