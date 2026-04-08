DOH: QC infant still ineligible for measles vax

FOLLOWING the death of a four-month-old infant due to measles, the Department of Health (DOH) on Wednesday, April 8, 2026, said the patient is not yet eligible to receive the vaccine against measles-rubella (MR).

In a statement, the DOH said the case of the first measles-related death in Quezon City for 2026 is unfortunate.

"Infants younger than the recommended age for first dose vaccination, which is nine months for routine and six months for supplementary immunization activity, remain susceptible (to measles)," the DOH said.

The health department said everyone eligible must get vaccinated against measles.

It explained that such vaccination coverage provides "ring-fence protection" around ineligible children.

"Neighbors should be vaccinated to protect those who cannot be," the DOH said.

Meanwhile, the DOH reported that more measles cases are being recorded nationwide in the first three months of 2026.

The DOH said there are a total of 1,627 cases of Measles-Rubella (MR) during the period of Jan. 4 to March 21, 2026.

"This is 45 percent higher than the 1,121 MR cases recorded in the same period last year," the DOH said.

Data shows that the top regions with the most cases are the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (344); Soccsksargen (322); Davao Region (163); National Capital Region (158); and Central Luzon (154).

The health department attributed the high number of MR cases to the low MR vaccination coverage rate, which is 66 percent of the eligible population.

"More than half (1,111 or 68 percent) of the recorded cases were unvaccinated," the DOH said. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)