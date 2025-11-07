DOH raises Code Blue Alert in whole PH

THE Department of Health (DOH) has raised the "Code Blue Alert" across the country after President Bongbong Marcos Jr. declared a state of national of calamity.

In a social media post, the DOH said it has raised the "Code Blue Alert" as part of the response to the devastation caused by Typhoon Tino in several regions.

"Due to the extent of the impact of Typhoon Tino, the Code Blue Alert is being raised for DOH facilities and operations nationwide," said the DOH.

"Under the Code Blue Alert status, the entire Department of Health, as well as regional offices and health facilities, are on heightened alert," it added.

This means that additional health personnel have been deployed to different evacuation centers and temporary health facilities in areas affected by the typhoon.

Code Blue Alert will also lead to medicines, medical supplies, and mobile response teams being prepositioned to support local government units.

The DOH said its Operations Center (Opcen) and Health Emergency Management Staff (Hems) have also been activated for rapid coordination for emergency response.

Also awaiting deployment, the DOH said, are the three Philippine Emergency Medical Assistance Teams recognized by the World Health Organization.

On Thursday, Marcos approved the declaration of a state of national calamity as proposed by the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council.

This is due to the devastation caused by Tino in several regions, and the potential impact of Typhoon Uwan. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)