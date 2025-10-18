DOH raises Code White Alert due to 'Ramil'

AMID the threat of Tropical Storm Ramil, the Department of Health (DOH) on Saturday, October 18, 2025, raised the Code White Alert in areas within the path of the Philippines’ 18th tropical cyclone for 2025.

In a social media post, the DOH said it has raised the Code White Alert on Saturday in preparation for the storm expected to make landfall today.

"The Department of Health has declared a Code White Alert in connection with the expected landfall of Typhoon Ramil this afternoon," said the DOH.

Under the Code White Alert, the DOH Operations Center is continuously monitoring the availability of medicines and medical equipment.

Health Emergency Response Teams are also put on standby to respond to affected regions in the country.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa), Tropical Storm Ramil is expected to make landfall over Catanduanes on Saturday afternoon or evening. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)