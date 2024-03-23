DOH raises Code White Alert for Holy Week

IN TIIME for the observance of Holy Week and the expected mass exodus among Filipinos, the Department of Health (DOH) is raising the Code White Alert beginning Sunday, March 24, until next week, March 31.

In a statement, Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa said health personnel and facilities nationwide are prepared for possible emergencies that may occur as Filipinos head to provinces, tourist spots, and places of worship.

"Hospitals are now on Code White Alert, always ready to care for patients in the event of any medical crisis," said Herbosa.

The Code White Alert is normally declared during national events, holidays, or celebrations that can potentially cause mass casualty incidents or emergencies.

Under the Code White Alert, identified medical personnel and staff are placed on standby for the immediate acceptance and treatment of incoming patients at hospitals.

The DOH - Health Emergency Management Bureau (HEMB) as well as all Centers for Health Development (CHDs) in the regions are also continuously conducting active monitoring.

But aside from government and medical personnel, the health chief said they are also urging the public to take the necessary precautionary measures on their own.

"The DOH strongly urges the public to be safe and healthy while observing the practices of Holy Week 2024," said Herbosa.

The health department said the public is urged to drink plenty of clean water to prevent dehydration.

It also advised the public to avoid prolonged exposure to heat to minimize the effect of high temperatures, such as heat exhaustion or heat stroke.

The public is also told to be aware of emerging diseases during the dry season, including sore eyes, prickly heat (bungang araw) rash, cough and colds, skin diseases, and vector-borne diseases like dengue.

The DOH called on the public to always supervise children when engaging in swimming or other water activities.