DOH raises Code White Alert for Undas

THE Department of Health (DOH) has raised a nationwide Code White Alert in preparation for the expected influx of people visiting cemeteries, columbaries, and provinces this Undas weekend.

In a social media post, the DOH announced its readiness to respond to medical emergencies during the observance of “Undas.”

“The entire DOH is on alert, and a Code White Alert is raised in all offices of the Central Office and Centers for Health Development,” the department said.

A Code White Alert means medical personnel and resources are on heightened readiness to respond to an anticipated increase in medical emergencies.

On Friday, Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa personally inspected the DOH emergency tents set up along the South Luzon Expressway (SLEX).

“Doctors and other emergency responders are deployed along SLEX for Undas travelers,” the DOH said.

They are ready to provide medicines, first aid, minor surgical procedures, consultations, and diagnostic services such as glucose testing and blood pressure monitoring.

The DOH added that two ambulances are also on standby for the immediate transfer of patients who need to be brought to hospitals.

From today (Friday) until Sunday, Filipinos are expected to visit cemeteries and columbaries to pay respects to their departed loved ones, while others are set to travel to their home provinces to spend time with family and relatives. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)