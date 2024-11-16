DOH raises Code White Alert in 10 regions in 'Pepito' path

TEN regions have been placed under Code White Alert by the Department of Health (DOH) in preparation for the onslaught of Typhoon Pepito.

In a statement, the DOH announced that the Code White Alert had been raised in the National Capital Region (NCR), Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR), Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol Region, Eastern Visayas, Western Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, and Northern Mindanao, all of which are expected to feel the effects of "Pepito."

"Under the Code White Alert, all health personnel and staff in public hospitals are on standby to provide immediate response for those that will require medical attention because of the typhoon," said the DOH.

"All DOH hospitals and clinics are ready. We will be with you on this calamity," it added.

The department said Health Emergency Response Teams have also been placed on standby for possible deployment to evacuation centers in the said regions.

Also readied for deployment are the DOH's Public Health Teams; Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene Teams; Nutrition Teams; and Mental Health and Psychosocial Support Teams.

In addition, DOH-Centers for Health Development (CHDs) in the 10 regions will also be in close coordination with concerned Regional or Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Offices.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa), "Pepito" is expected to make landfall in Catanduanes on Saturday night or early Sunday.

"Pepito" intensified into a super typhoon on Saturday before making its landfall Saturday.

Given the projected intensity and strength of the typhoon, the health department is urging the public in the path of "Pepito" to do pre-emptive evacuation.

Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa said this is especially for those with young children, elderly, and persons with disability.

"Evacuate once advised by your local government. Leave communities that are prone to flooding or landslide," said Herbosa. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)