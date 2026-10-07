DOH readies for Russia pneumonic plague

THE Department of Health (DOH) on Wednesday, October 7, 2026, sought to allay fears over the suspected case of pneumonic plague in Russia, saying the Philippine government is prepared to respond to it.

In a brief statement, the DOH said it is closely monitoring developments in Russia and is ready to respond as deemed necessary.

“The DOH is closely monitoring the situation and the recommendations of the World Health Organization (WHO),” said the DOH.

“Rest assured that we are prepared to respond. A recent evaluation affirmed our capacity to meet the International Health Regulations,” it added.

Initially, it said the Bureau of Quarantine (BOQ) is mandated to ensure that travelers are appropriately screened for their travel history and health conditions, among others.

The DOH said the BOQ is also implementing vector surveillance for rodents and rodent fleas in incoming cargo and vessels.

Earlier, a female staffer at the Irkutsk Anti-Plague Institute of Siberia and the Far East died from “pneumonia of undetermined” origin.

This prompted Russian authorities to put one hospital facility under quarantine and place nearly 200 people under medical observation. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)