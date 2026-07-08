DOH readies health emergency teams, supplies for 'Inday'

WITH Super Typhoon Inday now inside the Philippine area of responsibility, the Department of Health (DOH) said Wednesday, July 8, 2026, that it has already prepared the necessary health emergency personnel and commodities.

In a social media post, the DOH said its Health Emergency Management Bureau (HEMB) and concerned Centers for Health Development (CHDs) are on alert while Regional Health Emergency Response Teams (RHERTs), Philippine Emergency Medical Assistance Teams (Pemats), and hospital response teams are placed on standby for immediate deployment, if necessary.

The DOH said all essential health emergency commodities have also been prepositioned in priority regions, including emergency medicines (antibiotics, analgesics, antihypertensives, oral rehydration salts or ORS, and respiratory medicines); medical supplies; hygiene kits; water purification commodities (Aquatabs/Troclosene Sodium); drinking water containers and jerry cans; nutrition commodities (MUAC tapes and micronutrient supplies); and Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (Wash) equipment, including portable water storage, water purifiers, and Wash kits.

"We will ensure the prompt and uninterrupted delivery of health services to communities potentially affected by the typhoon," said the DOH.

Relative to its actions, the DOH said it has raised the Code White Alert as part of its preparations for its potential effects.

The department announced the raising of Code White Alert, which is effective immediately.

"Under this alert status, the DOH Operations Center is on alert 24/7 for a rapid response to affected communities," said the DOH.

"The DOH is on alert to ensure a rapid response and the continuous delivery of health services in areas that may be affected," it added.

To note, Super Typhoon Inday entered the Philippine area of responsibility on Wednesday morning, July 8.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa), Inday has a low chance of making landfall in the country but may enhance the southwest monsoon. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)