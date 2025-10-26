DOH ready to provide medical aid for Undas

WITH families expected to troop to cemeteries and columbaries this weekend, the Department of Health (DOH) on Sunday, October 26, 2025, said it is preparing to provide medical assistance to those who may need it.

In a social media post, the DOH said it is ready to address common health concerns that may arise due to the influx of people in cemeteries, such as weakness, high blood pressure, and minor injuries.

"We are ready to respond to the public's need for medical attention during this upcoming event," the DOH said.

It added that more than 20 Health Emergency Response Teams will be on standby at major cemeteries in Metro Manila.

"They are ready to provide basic first aid, if needed, and free check-ups of vital signs such as blood pressure, temperature, and pulse rate," the DOH said.

Aside from medical assistance, the health department said its mental health hotline will also be available for those who may need help processing the loss of their loved ones.

It said the crisis hotline of the National Center for Mental Health is open 24/7 to the general public.

"This upcoming Undas, as we remember our departed loved ones, the DOH reminds everyone that the agency’s services will continue—especially for those who need someone to talk to and support for sadness or grief," the department said.

The DOH said its mental health hotlines may be reached by calling 1553 or 1800-1888-1553, or through mobile numbers 0919-057-1553, 0966-351-4518, 0917-899-8727, and 0917-899-USAP.

"There’s no health without mental health—that’s why mental health continues to be part of the DOH’s health services," it added.

Filipinos traditionally observe All Souls’ Day every November 2 to honor their deceased loved ones.

During All Souls’ Day, families usually gather in cemeteries to clean and decorate graves with candles and flowers, share meals, and tell stories about the departed. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)