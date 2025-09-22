DOH records 1 fatality after Mendiola riot

ONE person died from a stabbing allegedly after the violent protest action in Recto, Manila, on Sunday, September 21, 2025, the Department of Health (DOH) said.

In a statement Monday, September 22, 2025, the DOH said the still unidentified victim was declared dead on arrival at the Jose R. Reyes Memorial Medical Center.

It said 48 individuals were brought to the hospital after sustaining injuries during the chaotic demonstrations in Mendiola involving masked protesters.

Among those rushed to the facility were two policemen who sustained lacerations, the agency said.

“Mayroon ding anim na iba pang pasyente ang nagtamong iba’t ibang sugat kabilang ang hiwa sa paa, eye trauma, head trauma, injury sa ugat ng kaliwang braso, gunshot wound, at matinding sugat sa braso. Apat sa kanila ay nakalabas na matapos gamutin, habang dalawa ang kasalukuyang naka-admit para sa karagdagang gamutan,” the DOH said.



(There were also six other patients who sustained various injuries, including a cut on the foot, eye trauma, head trauma, vein injury in the left arm, a gunshot wound, and a severe arm wound. Four of them were discharged after treatment, while two remain admitted for further care.)

“Bukod dito, 39 pang raliyista ang sumasailalim ngayon sa physical examination bilang bahagi ng proseso bago sila dalhin sa kulungan. Wala namang agarang panganib sa kanilang kalusugan,” it added.



(In addition, 39 protesters are undergoing physical examinations as part of the process before being taken to jail. There is no immediate threat to their health.)

The DOH said the patients are all covered by the Zero Balance Billing policy.

In a press conference in Malacañang, Interior and Local Government Secretary Jonvic Remulla said no fatalities were recorded during the various anti-corruption protests in the country over the weekend. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)