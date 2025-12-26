DOH records 263 road crashes from Dec. 21-26

MANILA – The Department of Health (DOH) on Friday reported 263 road crash cases recorded in 10 sentinel hospitals from Dec. 21 to 5 a.m. of Dec. 26, with most incidents involving motorcycles.

In its latest monitoring report, the DOH said the figure is 7 percent lower compared to the same period in 2024, although authorities noted continued risky behaviors among motorists and riders.

Of the total cases, 193 involved motorcycle-related crashes, while 224 individuals did not use safety accessories such as helmets or seatbelts at the time of the incident. At least 31 cases were linked to alcohol use.

Two of the recorded deaths were motorcycle riders.

Health officials reminded the public to observe road safety practices as travel activities are expected to remain heavy throughout the holiday season.

The agency reiterated the importance of wearing DTI-approved helmets, using seatbelts, and following designated speed limits and road signs.

Motorists were urged to avoid driving while tired or intoxicated and to ensure adequate rest before traveling. (PNA)