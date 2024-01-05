DOH records 2nd firecracker-related death, more stray bullet injuries

A DAY before its 2023 surveillance period ends, the Department of Health (DOH) reported on Friday, January 5, 2024, another death caused by firecrackers, as well as four more incidents of stray bullet injuries.

In a statement, the DOH said a second death has been recorded, one that is related to the first mortality due to firecrackers.

"One previously recorded injury from Ilocos Region has also expired: a 44-year-old male who was in the same blasting incident where the first death was linked," said the DOH.

Earlier, a 38-year-old male from Ilocos Region became the first confirmed death due to firecracker injuries after the victim lit a cigarette while drinking with others near firecrackers in storage.

Aside from the two deaths, additional stray bullet injuries (SBIs) were also reported on Friday, January 5.

Among the new confirmed SBIs, first is a 28-year-old female from Calabarzon who sustained a gunshot wound to her right arm while watching fireworks outside their home.

The second and third are siblings from the Ilocos Region with the 22-year-old female sustaining a wound near her left ear after their neighbor fired a gun near their home, while her 26-year-old brother sustained a wound on his upper right back.

The fourth new SBI is a 22-year-old male from Northern Mindanao who sustained a wound to his right arm while celebrating with his family.

The new SBIs bring the total for the 2023 surveillance period to seven.

"Each and every life affected by stray bullets is a reason to change the way we celebrate," said the DOH.

It added that 11 new fireworks-related injuries (FWRIs) were also recorded from January 4 to 5 (6 a.m.).

The new FWRI cases are mostly males (nine people) with ages ranging from four to 72 years old.

Almost all (10, 91 percent) of the new cases occurred at home and in the streets, said the DOH.

It also noted how majority (seven) of the new cases were due to illegal fireworks.

Since December 21, there are now a total of 600 injuries, with 592 due to fireworks, one due to watusi ingestion, and seven SBIs. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)