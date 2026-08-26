DOH records 3,000 new HIV cases in 2nd quarter of 2026

CLOSE to 3,000 new cases of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) were recorded by the Department of Health (DOH) in the second quarter of 2026.

In its latest HIV-Aids Surveillance of the Philippines report, the DOH said there were 1,217 new HIV cases last April, 851 in May, and 926 in June.

"From April to June 2026, there were 2,994 confirmed HIV-positive individuals reported, which is 39 percent lower than the cases recorded in the same quarter last year," said the DOH.

On the average, 33 new cases of HIV are being recorded on a daily basis across the country.

The health department reported that the average number of new HIV cases per day is presently at 33.

"The quarter average cases per day are 33, which decreased by 35 percent compared to the previous reporting period," said the DOH.

The National Capital Region has the most number of new HIV cases with 567. This is followed by Calabarzon (338), Central Luzon (280), Soccsksargen (235), and Western Visayas (189).

"From April to June 2026, the regions with the highest reporting of newly diagnosed cases were NCR, Calabarzon, Central Luzon, Soccsksargen, and Western Visayas, accounting for 54 percent (1,609) of the total cases," said the DOH.

Of the total new HIV cases in the second quarter of 2026, more than nine in every 10 cases were transmitted via sexual contact.

"In the second quarter of this year, 2,723 (91 percent) newly reported cases had acquired HIV through sexual contact," said the DOH.

These include 1,981 through male-male sex, 407 through male-male/female sex, and 335 through male-female sex.

"Sexual contact has consistently been the leading mode of HIV transmission among newly diagnosed cases over the years," said the DOH.

Other modes of transmission include mother-to-child with nine, infected needle sharing with two, and needlestick injury with one.

The DOH said there are a total of 171,066 HIV cases recorded in the country since January 1984 until June 2026. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)