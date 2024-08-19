DOH records another mpox case in PH

THE Department of Health (DOH) announced on Monday, August 19, 2024, that it has detected the first case of new mpox (formerly known as monkeypox) in the country for 2024.

In a statement, the DOH said the patient is a 33-year-old male Filipino national with no travel history abroad but with close intimate contact three weeks before he began experiencing symptoms, which include fever and a distinct rash on his face, back, nape, trunk, groin, palms, and soles.

The case was reported to the DOH on August 18.

A polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test confirmed the presence of monkeypox viral DNA.

The country's first mpox case was detected in December 2023.

Last week, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared a global health emergency due to mpox following an outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, which also affected neighboring countries.

The WHO first declared a public health emergency due to mpox in July 2022. It was lifted in May 2023.

It has recorded over 38,400 cases of mpox, particularly in 16 African countries, with 1,456 deaths. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)