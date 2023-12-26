DOH records first 5 reveler-amputees

FIVE individuals became the first cases of amputees during the 2023 Holiday Season with just less than a week before the country celebrates New Year's Eve.

In a statement, the Department of Health (DOH) reported Tuesday, December 26, 2023, that the five individuals sustained firecracker-related injuries and they needed to have their body parts amputated.

"The DOH recorded today five cases of traumatic amputations due to fireworks," it said.

"The five cases of amputation are the first instances needing amputation this holiday season," it added.

The health department said the victims are all males, with three being minors while two are adults.

The amputations, the DOH added, resulted in lost or mangled fingers and hands.

Firecrackers involved in injuring the five are illegal Boga, Plapla, Five-star, Goodbye Philippines fireworks, and the legal whistle bomb.

"Losing a finger, hand, or arm is painful, expensive, and traumatic," said the DOH.

The five reveler-amputees are among the 24 new cases of fireworks-related injuries reported as of 6 a.m. of December 26.

Of the 24 new cases, all but one are males five to 52 years old.

The DOH said 22 of the victims were injured at home or in nearby streets.

The agency also noted how 21 of the new cases were directly using the firecrackers themselves.

A total of 16 of the victims of the fireworks were found to have used illegal firecrackers.

With the latest firecracker-related injuries, there are now a total of 52 cases recorded by the DOH.

The National Capital Region has the most cases with 20, followed by Central Luzon with six and Soccsksargen with five. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)