DOH records spike in leptospirosis cases

THE Department of Health (DOH) has recorded a spike in leptospirosis cases following the massive flooding in several parts of the country brought about by the onslaught of habagat and Super Typhoon Carina.

In a statement on Tuesday, August 13, 2024, the DOH said 255 new leptospirosis cases were recorded from July 21 to August 3, 17 percent higher from the 217 cases reported two weeks prior.

From January to August 3, 2024, a total of 2,115 cases of leptospirosis cases were recorded across the country, 23 percent lower compared to the 2,757 cases during the same period last year.

There were 224 deaths due to leptospirosis in 2023.

Despite the decrease, the DOH said the agency continues to be cautious in interpreting trends as there may be late reports.

It also noted the incubation period of leptospirosis, which ranges from two to 30 days, with a clinically observed average of seven to 14 days.

The DOH said the country has sufficient supply of antibiotic prophylaxis against leptospirosis and that there are free capsules nationwide at government health centers and hospitals.

It said the price freeze for Doxycycline stays until September 23.

Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa raised the need for the public to change their behavior to prevent catching the disease, which is transmitted by many animals, such as rodents and other vermin; waste products like urine and feces of an infected animal, especially rats; and contaminated soil, water, and vegetation.

“I’d like to discuss with the Department of Education how to teach children early on that they should not swim in flood waters. I’d also like to discuss with the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority how to improve solid waste management, because rats live in garbage and rats are the reason for Leptospirosis,” he said.

In an interview earlier, Herbosa mulled the imposition of policy that will prohibit the people, especially children, from swimming in flood waters.

Meanwhile, the DOH recorded a 33 percent increase in the dengue cases from 102,374 to 136,161 as of August 3.

It said 364 dengue-related deaths were recorded from January 2024, which is lower compared to 401 last year.

“The DOH sees the lower number of deaths this year (despite the higher number of cases) as an indication of people seeking early consultation, and hospitals doing better case management,” the DOH said.

The health agency urged the communities, especially the local chief executives to continue implementation of strategies against dengue, particularly maintaining the cleanliness of the surroundings.

“Lower deaths despite higher cases means our campaigns are working. Let us continue to seek early consultation for symptoms that may already be Dengue. Let us also keep cleaning our surroundings -- search and destroy mosquito breeding grounds: anything with stagnant water,” said Herbosa. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)