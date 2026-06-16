DOH renews call for clean-up drive vs mosquitoes

THE Department of Health (DOH) on Tuesday, June 16, 2026, renewed its call for the public to undertake clean-up activities now that the country is within the rainy season.

In a social media post, the DOH said the public must regularly remove potential mosquito breeding sites.

"Community clean-up drives and cleaning of individual homes are effective in eliminating the breeding grounds of dengue-carrying mosquitoes," said the DOH.

"Let's continue the 'Taob, Taktak, Tuyo, Takip Kontra Dengue' because if there are no mosquitoes, there is no dengue," it added.

In the first five months of 2026, the DOH said over 50,000 dengue cases have been recorded in the country.

The health department said it has recorded 50,727 dengue cases as of May 2026.

"The number of recorded dengue cases in the country has decreased by 56% compared to the same period last year," said the DOH.

"From January to May, a total of 50,727 dengue cases were recorded in the Philippines, which is lower than the 114,308 cases recorded during the same period last year," it added.

Dengue is one of the diseases that are common during the rainy season in the Philippines.

It is caused by the bite of Aedes Aegypti mosquitoes that live in clean and stagnant water. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)