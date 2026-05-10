DOH renews push for total vape ban

THE Department of Health (DOH) is renewing its push for the imposition of a total ban on vape products, citing its threat to public health.

In a social media post, the DOH stressed that a total ban is the simplest and most economically viable solution against vape products.

"The department is still strongly promoting the enactment of a total ban on vaping in the Philippines due to its negative health effects," said the DOH.

The agency said the Philippines must follow the actions undertaken by its neighboring countries.

At present, vaping is banned in Asian countries such as Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, Brunei, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, and Timor-Leste.

But while a total ban has yet to be imposed, the DOH is calling for the strict implementation of the ban on flavors of vape products as provided under Republic Act 11900.

The department said it is imperative for authorities to impose the ban on vape flavors as it is seen as enticing the youth to use such products.

"The Department of Health is calling for the prioritization of the removal of various vape flavors from the market to prevent young people from being enticed into continuing to use them," said the DOH.

Under the Vape Regulation Act, the sale of vape products that are packaged, labeled, presented, or marketed with flavor descriptors that are proven to unduly appeal particularly to minors shall be prohibited.

A flavor descriptor is presumed to unduly appeal to minors if it includes a reference to a fruit, candy brand, dessert, or cartoon character, said the law. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)