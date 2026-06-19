DOH: 'Replacement blood' not required

THE Department of Health (DOH) warned health facilities on Friday, June 19, 2026, against asking patients to provide "replacement blood" if they require blood as part of their treatment.

In a social media post, the DOH said finding donors to provide "replacement blood" are not allowed under the National Blood Services Act of 1994.

"The law provides for voluntary, non-remunerated blood donation to ensure a safe and adequate blood supply for all. It does not rely on 'replacement donors'," said the DOH.

"Blood in hospitals must be provided based on patient need," it added.

Adopting such a policy, the health department said, could result in delays in the treatment of patients in the event that they could not find "replacement donors."

"This can cause delays in treatment and could be life-threatening," said the DOH.

To note, hospitals often provide blood from their existing inventory during medical emergencies or procedures.

There are some cases, however, when a family member or friend of the patient is asked to donate blood in order to replenish what the patient has used. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)