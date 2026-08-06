DOH reports decline in leptospirosis cases

AMID torrential rains brought by a low pressure area (LPA) and the southwest monsoon (Habagat), the Philippines is seeing fewer cases and deaths from leptospirosis.

Based on its latest report, the Department of Health (DOH) recorded a total of 2,877 leptospirosis cases nationwide as of July 18, 2026 -- a six percent decline from the 3,048 cases recorded during the same period last year.

The DOH said a total of 181 deaths were reported during the same period, translating to a case fatality rate (CFR) of 6.29 percent.

“This is a 49 percent decrease from 354 deaths (CFR: 11.61 percent) in the same period last year,” said the DOH.

The regions with the highest number of leptospirosis cases were Cagayan Valley with 458, followed by the National Capital Region with 412, the Davao Region with 265, and Caraga with 263.

Despite the decline in cases, the DOH warned the public to remain vigilant against leptospirosis amid the bad weather.

In a social media post, the DOH reminded the public to be cautious of the flood-borne disease.

“Take care and stay safe during the rainy season. The DOH once again reminds the public to be cautious of leptospirosis,” it further said.

The DOH advised the public to avoid wading in floodwater, which may be contaminated with Leptospira bacteria. The bacteria can enter the body through open wounds or through the eyes, nose, or mouth.

Those who have waded in floodwater are advised to consult a doctor for appropriate medication.

Leptospirosis is a bacterial infection caused by Leptospira, which is commonly found in the urine of infected animals, especially rats. The bacteria can contaminate floodwater or mud, increasing the risk of infection during the rainy season. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)