DOH reports delay in delivery of HIV medicines

THE Department of Health (DOH) has disclosed that the delivery of the antiretroviral (ARV) regimen used to treat human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) has been delayed.

In a statement, the DOH said the shipment of nearly 1.2 million bottles of Tenofovir/Lamivudine/Dolutegravir (TLD) has yet to arrive in the country despite the contract having been awarded to PhilPharmawealth in March 2026.

“Under the terms of the contract between DOH and PhilPharmawealth, the first tranche of 600,000 bottles was due for delivery on 23 May 2026. The supplier subsequently requested an extension of the delivery schedule, citing the crisis in the Middle East. Their latest promise is to deliver a tranche of 455,217 bottles by 05 July 2026,” the DOH said.

“The DOH already has an allocation list for this anticipated delivery. All that needs to happen is for the supplier to fulfill its promise and for the ship to dock on schedule,” it added.

The health department noted that TLD is the country’s recommended first-line antiretroviral regimen for HIV treatment.

The 1,164,879 bottles of TLD procured by the DOH are enough to support the treatment of an estimated 97,000 people living with HIV (PLHIVs) nationwide, it said.

Amid the delays in the arrival of the TLD supply, the DOH assured the public that it has put measures in place to ensure the continued availability of ARVs for PLHIVs.

“We will take all necessary actions to protect public health and safeguard the uninterrupted availability of life-saving HIV medicines,” the DOH said.

The department added that TLD is available through other suppliers on a wholesale basis.

The DOH also noted that the PhilHealth Outpatient HIV/AIDS Treatment Benefit Package includes an allocation per patient that treatment facilities may use to purchase ARVs independently.

Based on December 2025 data, a total of 100,671 PLHIVs were undergoing ARV treatment.

Of that number, 57,184 were recorded as having achieved viral load suppression as of December 2025. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)