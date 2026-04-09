DOH says challenge remains in Mindanao measles jabbing

DESPITE the conduct of the Measles-Rubella Supplemental Immunization Activity (MR-SIA) Phase 1 in Mindanao last February, the Department of Health (DOH) said vaccination coverage in the Southern Philippines remains a challenge.

DOH Spokesman Albert Domingo said low immunization coverage remains problematic in Mindanao, causing high measles cases.

"The challenge in Mindanao are the geographically isolated and disadvantaged areas as well as some conflict areas," Domingo said.

"In Mindanao, although there was already Phase 1 MR-SIA there from January to February. There are still many who are not getting vaccinated against measles," he added.

During the MR-SIA, the DOH vaccinated 2,347,562 children, or 82 percent of the target population in Mindanao.

This left 510,547 children unprotected against measles in Mindanao.

The DOH earlier reported 1,627 cases of Measles-Rubella (MR) from Jan. 4 to March 21, 2026.

Data shows the regions with the most cases are the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao with 344, Soccsksargen with 322, and Davao Region with 163. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)