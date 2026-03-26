DOH says drug prices may go up amid Middle East crisis

ON THE heels of the declaration of a State of National Energy Emergency, the Department of Health (DOH) said it is concerned over the potential surge in prices of drugs and medicines.

In a radio interview, DOH Spokesman Albert Domingo said the agency agrees with the World Health Organization (WHO) that the Middle East crisis may eventually result in spikes in drug prices and interrupt medical supply chains.

"The WHO sees that these (drugs) will gradually increase to a certain point so we must be prepared," Domingo said.

"We haven't seen any price increase yet but we are monitoring closely. Like other commodities that rely on logistics, it could be affected," he added.

With a state of energy emergency in effect, Domingo said the drug price freeze is automatically active.

Domingo said all essential medicines included in the Philippine National Drug Formulary (PNDF) are now covered by a price freeze.

"Since we are under a state of energy emergency, our interpretation is that this is still a state of emergency, so we will monitor the price freeze on medicines," Domingo said.

"That's automatic. Even if there is no order, by law, it is automatically frozen immediately. Our main focus now is monitoring their market prices," he added.

Aside from those in the PNDF, Domingo said the health department is looking at other measures to prevent a spike in the price of other medicines.

Specifically, Domingo said they want to prevent an uncontrolled price hike in medicines deemed "innovator drugs" or those with no generic counterparts.

"Under the Cheaper Medicines Act, or Republic Act (RA) 9502, the President has the power, upon recommendation of the Secretary of Health, to impose a maximum drug retail price," Domingo said.

He noted that while officials have not used that power yet, the President can do so subject to market study and recommendation. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)