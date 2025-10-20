DOH says LGUs have right to issue public health policies

THE Department of Health (DOH) on Monday, October 20, 2025, said Quezon Governor Angelina Tan is well within her rights to implement the mandatory wearing of face masks amid the threat of influenza-like illnesses (ILIs).

In a short statement, DOH Spokesman Albert Domingo said Republic Act 11332, or the Mandatory Reporting of Notifiable Diseases and Health Events of Public Health Concern Act, grants local government units the authority to impose public health measures.

“The governors and mayors in your area have the power to recommend disease prevention measures based on local needs,” Domingo said.

On Sunday, Quezon Governor Angelina Tan reinstated the mandatory wearing of face masks.

She said the measure was due to the increasing number of illnesses such as colds, coughs, influenza-like illnesses, and severe respiratory infections like community-acquired pneumonia.

Tan ordered the strict implementation of mask-wearing in all indoor settings, as well as in outdoor areas where physical distancing cannot be observed.

Despite this, the DOH said it does not see the need to adopt similar measures nationwide.

Domingo explained that there is nothing unusual about the current ILI case trends.

“DOH recommendations will always be based on data and evidence. Our advice remains the same,” he said.

“There is no unusual or new virus or strain circulating,” Domingo added.

Data released by the DOH show that there were 6,457 ILI cases recorded from September 28 to October 11, 2025.

The figure is 39 percent lower than the 10,740 cases recorded from September 14 to 27, 2025. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)