DOH says those who waded in flood must consult doctors

THE Department of Health (DOH) on Sunday, August 31, 2025, reminded individuals who waded in floodwater to quickly consult doctors or else risk developing leptospirosis.

In a social media post, the DOH said it is imperative for those who waded in floodwater during the massive flooding on Saturday to seek medical consultation.

"Matapos ang muling pagbaha kahapon (Saturday), paalala muli ng DOH sa publiko na agad na magpakonsulta sa health center o leptospirosis fastlanes ng DOH hospitals kung lumusong sa baha," said the DOH.

(After yesterday’s flooding, the DOH again reminds the public to immediately consult at health centers or leptospirosis fast lanes of DOH hospitals if they waded in floodwaters.)

It said that through medical consultation, it can be determined if one needs to be given doxycycline.

"Sa pagkonsulta malalaman ang angkop na gamot kontra leptospirosis," said the DOH.

(Through consultation, it will be determined what appropriate medicine against leptospirosis should be given.)

On Saturday, several parts of Metro Manila were submerged in floodwaters due to heavy rains brought by a low-pressure area (LPA).

Leptospirosis is a disease caused by bacteria spread through the urine of infected animals that mix with floodwater.

Based on the latest DOH data, a total of 4,436 leptospirosis cases have been recorded from June 8 to August 21. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)