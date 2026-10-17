DOH: School-based jabbing not mandatory

The Department of Health (DOH) said Thursday that students will not be forced to get vaccinated under the ongoing 2026 School-Based Immunization Campaign.

In a social media post, the DOH denied claims circulating online that students were being forced to get vaccinated despite refusing to do so.

“Do not believe misinformation about vaccination. Vaccination is not mandatory,” the DOH said.

The agency said parents or guardians must sign a consent form before a student can be vaccinated.

“A signed consent form from parents or guardians is required for the school-based immunization program,” the DOH said.

The DOH earlier launched the 2026 School-Based Immunization Campaign, which will run for three months, from October to December 2026.

Under the program, Grade 1 and Grade 7 students are targeted to receive measles-rubella (MR) and tetanus-diphtheria (TD) vaccines.

Meanwhile, female Grade 4 and Grade 5 students are targeted to receive vaccines against human papillomavirus (HPV), which can cause cervical cancer.

The DOH urged parents and guardians to allow their children to get vaccinated.

“Measles, rubella, tetanus, diphtheria, and cervical cancer can be fatal or lead to hospitalization. These can be prevented through vaccination. Get vaccinated now,” the DOH said. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)