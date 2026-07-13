DOH Secretary Ted Herbosa resigns

HEALTH Secretary Ted Herbosa has stepped down from his post due to health concerns.

Presidential Communications Office (PCO) Undersecretary Claire Castro said President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. accepted Herbosa’s resignation.

She said Herbosa will be replaced by Secretary Dr. Jose Brittanio Pujalte Jr., an orthopedic and spine surgeon.

Pujalte also served as medical center chief of the Philippine Orthopedic Center, one of the country's leading government specialty hospitals for orthopedic care.

Herbosa recently underwent knee surgery, and needs three to four months for rehabilitation. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)