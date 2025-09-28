DOH sends additional health workers to Masbate

OWING to the devastation caused by Typhoon Opong, the Department of Health (DOH) has deployed additional medical workers to Masbate, including 15 Doctors to the Barrios and 199 nurses.

In a social media post, the DOH-Bicol Center for Health Development (BCHD) said the Bicol Regional Hospital and Medical Center (BRHMC) also sent 24 personnel from its Health Emergency and Disaster Management Unit, surgery department, family medicine, nursing department, engineering and facility management, central supply unit, and Integrated Hospital Operations and Management Program.

“Simula ngayong Linggo, Setyembre 28, maghahatid ng serbisyong medikal ang response team sa mga nasalanta ng bagyo,” the DOH-BCHD said.

(Starting this Sunday, September 28, the response team will deliver medical services to those affected by the typhoon.)

The DOH also sent medicines and medical supplies worth P1.4 million to Masbate, including medicines, surgical masks, hygiene kits and other health commodities.

“Nakapagbigay na ng agarang tulong medikal sa mga apektadong lugar, kabilang na ang Masbate, matapos ang pananalasa ng Bagyong Opong,” the DOH-BCHD said.

(Immediate medical assistance has already been provided to the affected areas, including Masbate, after the onslaught of Typhoon Opong.)

According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, Masbate was the province most devastated by Severe Tropical Storm Opong.

The Masbate Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office said more than 8,000 families, or 26,000 individuals, were affected by Opong in the province. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)