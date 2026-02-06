DOH sets price cap for HIV confirmatory tests

IN A bid to promote equitable access to confirmatory human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) testing, the Department of Health (DOH) has set a price cap for the Rapid HIV Diagnostic Algorithm (rHIVda) conducted by either government or private clinical laboratories.

Based on Department Circular No. 2026-0057, the DOH said the recommended maximum allowable fee for HIV confirmatory testing is fixed at P2,800.00.

“All are strongly encouraged to align their charges within this amount in the interest of standardization, transparency, and client protection,” the DOH said.

“Consistent application of this guidance will help promote equitable access to confirmatory HIV testing services while supporting quality laboratory operations,” it added.

The agency said the fee is intended to be all-inclusive and covers the cost of test kits, as well as reasonable administrative and operational expenses, turnaround time, and other related services.

“Additional fees beyond the recommended amount are discouraged unless clearly justified and communicated to clients in advance,” the DOH said.

The department said the amount must be clearly posted in conspicuous areas and made readily accessible to the public.

“This is to ensure transparency and enable informed decision-making among clients,” the DOH said.

According to the health department, there are a total of 193 DOH-licensed clinical laboratories using rHIVda as of December 31, 2025.

The DOH said all clinical laboratories using rHIVda are mandated to cater to referrals for HIV confirmatory testing from within and outside their respective cities and regions. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)