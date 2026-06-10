DOH sounds alarm on cervical cancer

THE Department of Health (DOH) is sounding the alarm over the prevalence of cervical cancer in the country.

Data from the Philippine Cancer Society (PCS) showed that there are 7,200 cases of cervical cancer detected per year.

"Cervical cancer is the second most common cancer among women in the Philippines," said the DOH in a social media post.

To note, cervical cancer is caused by infection with oncogenic types of human papillomavirus (HPV).

HPV is a common sexually transmitted infection, which can affect the skin, genital area, anal area, and throat.

In a bid to prevent more cases, the DOH is set to provide free vaccines against HPV to all female Grade 4 students.

The DOH said they are targeting to provide HPV vaccines to female students in public schools.

"DOH targets to provide free HPV vaccines to public schools in the agency's upcoming school-based immunization," said the DOH.

It said all girls aged nine to 14 years old may also avail themselves of the free HPV vaccines.

"You may avail [yourself] of the free HPV vaccines in your barangay health centers," said the DOH. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)