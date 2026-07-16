DOH spokesperson named NNC executive director

HEALTH Undersecretary Albert Domingo has been designated as executive director of the National Nutrition Council (NNC), an attached agency of the Department of Health (DOH).

Following his appointment, Domingo will cease serving as the DOH spokesperson.

“The NNC looks forward to working together in promoting healthier communities and ensuring that quality nutrition remains a priority for all,” the agency said in a social media post.

“Together, let us continue building a healthier, more resilient Philippines, where every Filipino has access to adequate, safe, and nutritious food,” it added.

Domingo’s new assignment is part of the reshuffle ordered by newly appointed DOH Secretary Jose Brittanio Pujalte involving several health agency officials.

“The interim assignments cover the DOH Central Office, Centers for Health Development, and selected operating units to strengthen coordination and support the delivery of health programs nationwide,” the DOH said.

The department said the reorganization aims to strengthen its capacity to deliver quality, responsive and accessible health services to every Filipino.

“The goal is clear: to help the DOH respond more quickly to the health needs of Filipinos while promoting teamwork, accountability, and excellence in public service,” the DOH said.

The department said all DOH offices, hospitals, attached agencies and specialty centers should continue providing uninterrupted services throughout the transition.

“All officials and employees must ensure a smooth turnover of responsibilities, uphold professionalism, and continue working closely with one another,” the DOH said.

Last Monday, July 13, 2026, Malacañang announced the appointment of Pujalte as the new DOH secretary. (Anton Banal)