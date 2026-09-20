DOH: Suicide prevention requires more than clinical intervention

AMID the increasing problems concerning mental health in Metro Manila, the Department of Health (DOH) is reminding the general public that suicide prevention requires "more than clinical intervention."

In a statement for World Suicide Prevention Day, the DOH-Metro Manila Center for Health Development (MMCHD) stressed that interventions also require communities where people can speak openly, be heard without judgment, and be guided toward appropriate help.

"The public is encouraged to challenge stigma. Be a safe space: listen without judgment, check on your loved ones who may be struggling and validate their feelings to encourage early care, and start conversations about mental health and suicide," said the DOH-MMCHD.

For its part, however, the health department said it shall continue to expand the use of the Mental Health Gap Action Programme (mhGAP).

In 2025, DOH-MMCHD data shows that 96,615 patients were screened through mhGAP; 67,452 received psychosocial interventions; and 11,308 received pharmacological interventions.

"We bid to strengthen the capacity of health workers to identify and manage priority mental, neurological, and substance-use conditions, including depression, psychosis, child and adolescent mental and behavioral disorders, epilepsy, dementia, substance use, and self-harm and suicide," said the DOH-MMCHD.

The statement of the DOH comes as more than 10,000 people in Metro Manila were found to be facing different types of mental health issues.

Data provided by the DOH-MMCHD showed that a total of 10,699 individuals had been diagnosed with a wide range of mental, neurological, and substance-use conditions as of 2025.

"The need for sustained mental health action is reflected in the registered data gathered by the DOH-MMCHD from 17 Metro Manila local government units (LGUs)," said the DOH-MMCHD.

Mental health issues include 2,404 individuals with depression; 2,573 with substance use-related disorder; and 2,037 with psychosis.

There are also 536 diagnosed with child and adolescent mental and behavioral disorders; 388 with epilepsy; 77 with dementia; and 2,684 with other mental health conditions.