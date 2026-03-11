DOH tags false marketing for rising vape use

THE Department of Health (DOH) on Wednesday, March 11, 2026, tagged the false marketing strategies of the tobacco and vape industry as the cause of the rising number of vape users in the country.
In a video message, DOH Health Promotion Bureau Director Maria Kristina May Marasigan said the National Government considers these strategies its top enemy.
"The industry says that vape is 'a healthy alternative', 'without nicotine'. They are saying 'switch to vape, it's healthier'. These are false information," Marasigan said.
"Their fake marketing strategies are our enemies. We are being fooled, that's why vape consumption is increasing," she added.
Given the massive problem, Marasigan said the DOH is asking LGUs to pass local ordinances prohibiting the sale and use of vape products.
She urged all LGUs to help the National Government combat the proliferation of vape use.
"We ask our public servants for a total ban on vape. You hold the key to bringing local policies to life through ordinances in your jurisdiction," Marasigan said.
"There are laws at the national level that need enforcement. But until this is implemented at the local level, the Philippines will be poisoned," she added.
Marasigan’s statement follows Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa’s remark that the Philippines must follow the actions taken by eight other Southeast Asian countries against vape.
Herbosa asked lawmakers to pass a law banning the sale and use of vape products. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)