DOH tags false marketing for rising vape use

THE Department of Health (DOH) on Wednesday, March 11, 2026, tagged the false marketing strategies of the tobacco and vape industry as the cause of the rising number of vape users in the country.

In a video message, DOH Health Promotion Bureau Director Maria Kristina May Marasigan said the National Government considers these strategies its top enemy.

"The industry says that vape is 'a healthy alternative', 'without nicotine'. They are saying 'switch to vape, it's healthier'. These are false information," Marasigan said.

"Their fake marketing strategies are our enemies. We are being fooled, that's why vape consumption is increasing," she added.