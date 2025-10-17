DOH taps 20 Metro Manila hospitals for 'The Big One' response

TWENTY hospitals in the National Capital Region (NCR) have been tapped by the Department of Health (DOH) as part of its rapid response operations in the event that “The Big One” hits Metro Manila.

In a social media post, the DOH said it has tapped 20 hospitals within NCR to handle patients from their designated quadrants.

“Under the DOH contingency plan, Metro Manila was divided into four quadrants, and specific DOH hospitals were assigned to each quadrant to ensure smooth and rapid response in the event of a major earthquake,” the DOH said.

“It is important for the public to know the map of DOH hospitals for the north, east, west, and south quadrants,” it added.

The north quadrant, which covers the cities of Navotas, Malabon, Caloocan, Valenzuela, and Quezon, has been assigned to Dr. Jose N. Rodriguez Memorial Hospital and Sanitarium, San Lorenzo Ruiz General Hospital, Valenzuela Medical Center, East Avenue Medical Center, National Children’s Hospital, Philippine Orthopedic Center, Quirino Memorial Medical Center, Lung Center of the Philippines, National Kidney and Transplant Institute, Philippine Heart Center, and Philippine Children’s Medical Center.

The cities of Manila, San Juan, and Mandaluyong fall under the west quadrant and have been assigned to Dr. Jose Fabella Memorial Hospital, San Lazaro Hospital, Tondo Medical Center, Jose R. Reyes Memorial Medical Center, and the National Center for Mental Health.

The east quadrant, which covers the cities of Marikina and Pasig, has been designated to Amang Rodriguez Memorial Medical Center and Rizal Medical Center.

The Research Institute for Tropical Medicine and Las Piñas General Hospital and Satellite Trauma Center have been assigned to the south quadrant, which covers the cities of Pasay, Makati, Taguig, Parañaque, Las Piñas, and Muntinlupa, as well as the municipality of Pateros.

The DOH said the listed hospitals have passed the Hospital Safety Index and have existing emergency contingency plans for a magnitude 7.2 earthquake.

The department said the aforementioned hospitals also regularly undergo structural integrity assessments and the necessary retrofitting. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)