DOH to address mental health crisis in the country

AWARE of the country’s shortage of mental health professionals, the Department of Health (DOH) is looking to tap other health workers to help address the growing mental health crisis in the country.

In a radio interview, Health Secretary Edwin Mercado bared plans to tap other healthcare workers to take part in the government’s mental health programs.

“They don’t necessarily have to be a psychiatrist or psychologist. We are looking into the possibility of accrediting, or having certification being issued to other healthcare workers,” said Mercado.

“We can equip other healthcare professionals to handle the initial stages of mental health intervention,” he added.

To do so, the health chief said the DOH would seek the help of a group of psychologists and psychiatrists in drafting the certification program.

“We will consult with the specialists and ask them to help outline the certification requirements and program for healthcare workers, who can be deputized,” said Mercado.

The need for more mental health professionals in the country comes amid a spate of violence in schools involving students. The Philippines has an estimated 700 psychiatrists, 2,500 psychologists and 3,000 guidance counselors. (Anton Banal)