DOH to kick off measles jab drive in Mindanao

THE Department of Health (DOH) is set to kick off its immunization drive against measles and rubella in Mindanao on January 19, 2026.

In a social media post, the DOH announced that the "Ligtas Tigdas: Measles-Rubella Supplemental Immunization Activity" will begin later this month targeting nearly three million children aged six months to five years old in Mindanao.

"Target ng Ligtas Tigdas na mabakunahan ang mga batang 6 na buwan hanggang 5 taong gulang bilang proteksyon sa tigdas at tigdas-hangin (The Ligtas Tigdas campaign aims to vaccinate children aged six months to five years for protection against measles and measles-rubella)," said the DOH.

"Isasagawa ang Phase 1 ng Ligtas Tigdas sa Mindanao sa darating na January 19 (Phase 1 of the Ligtas Tigdas campaign will be conducted in Mindanao on January 19)," it added.

The department said it has an overall target of 10.3 million children for the immunization drive.

"Target ng DOH na mabakunahan ang 2.8 milyong mga bata sa Mindanao, 5.6 milyong bata sa Luzon, at 1.9 milyong bata sa Visayas (The DOH aims to vaccinate 2.8 million children in Mindanao, 5.6 million children in Luzon, and 1.9 million children in the Visayas)," said the DOH.

As of December 6, 2025, the DOH has recorded a total of 4,843 measles-rubella cases nationwide.

The regions with the highest number of measles-rubella cases in 2025 are National Capital Region with 1,027, Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao with 768 cases, and Calabarzon with 505 cases. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)