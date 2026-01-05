DOH to open zero balance billing to LGU hospitals

THE Zero Balance Billing (ZBB) Program of the Department of Health (DOH) will now be implemented in local government unit (LGU) hospitals after it was given P1 billion in funding under the 2026 General Appropriations Act (GAA).

In a press conference, Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa said the ZBB, which was introduced in DOH hospitals, will now be expanded to health facilities of LGUs.

“With this budget, patient costs for basic accommodation in select LGU hospitals will be P0.00,” said Herbosa.

He, however, admitted that the budget is not enough to cover all LGU hospitals nationwide.

“We will do it progressively. We will not have a fixed number outright. We will create guidelines so that the ZBB budget for LGU hospitals will not be exhausted,” said Herbosa.

Topping the list will be Level 3 LGU hospitals, or those that provide advanced tertiary care, training, research, and subspecialties, as well as Level 2 LGU hospitals that are aiming to achieve Level 3 status.

“This is our way to encourage LGUs to make their hospitals better,” the official said.

No more GLs

In a related development, Herbosa said there will no longer be a need for the public to present “guarantee letters” from elected officials when availing of medical assistance from the government.

He assured that guarantee letters are now a thing of the past and shall not be required from those in need of financial aid for hospital expenses.

“Politicians can no longer interfere with the utilization of the Medical Assistance to Indigent and Financially Incapacitated Patients (MAIFIP) Program. The DOH will now manage the MAIFIP funds,” said Herbosa.

“There are no more guarantee letters. That will be a violation of the law. It is forbidden for elected officials to interfere in the use of the funds. You just need to be sick, ask for help, and we will help you,” he added.

Guarantee letters are referral slips from public officials addressed to constituents in need of government aid, primarily for medical assistance.

While guidelines are still being formulated, Herbosa said they are looking at deploying social workers in hospitals to evaluate patients and determine whether they should be referred to the DOH.

“As of now, MAIFIP can be accessed through DOH hospitals and our regional offices. The people should now go there to seek assistance,” said Herbosa. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)