DOH to parents: Ensure complete vaccines for kids

THE Department of Health (DOH) is calling on parents and guardians to ensure that their children will have complete vaccinations that will help them avoid vaccine-preventable diseases.

In a social media post, the DOH - Metro Manila Center for Health Development (MMCHD) said the public should consider availing the vaccines offered for free in all local health centers.

"Vaccines are safe and effective. Let's take care of the future of every child," the DOH-MMCHD said.

"Make sure your children are fully vaccinated, so go to the nearest health center," it added.

In doing so, the regional health agency said the families will not only be able to protect their children.

"Not only does it prevent illness and hospitalization, vaccines also help protect your family and your entire community," said the DOH-MMCHD.

Meanwhile, the DOH-MMCHD is calling on local government units (LGUs) in the National Capital Region (NCR) to enhance their respective immunization drives in a bid to protect the public from vaccine-preventable diseases.

In a statement for the "World Immunization Week" celebration, the DOH - MMCHD said it is imperative for LGUs to underscore the importance of immunization across the life course or from infancy to old age.

"Vaccines have saved millions of lives globally and continue to play a crucial role in preventing outbreaks and safeguarding public health," said DOH-MMCHD Director Lester Tan.

"Vaccination is an important cornerstone of primary health care. With the help of our local governments, we can expand the reach of health services and ensure that every child and family is protected against preventable diseases," he added.

The health official said special attention must be given to "zero-dose children" in their respective areas of jurisdiction.

"Having reinforced government commitment to reach 'zero-dose children' or those who have not received any routine vaccines is a priority identified in global immunization efforts," said Tan. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)