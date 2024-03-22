DOH to parents: Have children vaccinated vs pertussis, measles

THE Department of Health (DOH) has urged parents to have their children vaccinated, as it expressed concern over the increase in the number of deaths due to vaccine-preventable diseases, particularly pertussis or whooping cough and measles.

In a statement, Health Secretary Ted Herbosa said vaccines to prevent these pertussis and measles are free of charge if availed in local health centers.

The DOH said 453 cases of pertussis were recorded in the first 10 weeks of 2024, 1,870 percent higher than the 23 cases during the same period in 2023.

Only 52 cases of the disease were recorded in 2019, before the Covid-19 pandemic, 27 in 2020, seven in 2021 and two in 2022.

The Quezon City local government earlier declared a pertussis outbreak with 23 cases reported as of March 20, in which four patients died.

In 2023, there were only a total of 27 pertussis cases in the city.

Pertussis is a highly contagious bacterial respiratory infection that causes influenza-like symptoms like mild fever, cough and colds.